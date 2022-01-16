Rajesh Tope requests management of Breach Candy to provide updates on Lata Mangeshkar's condition to media

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's condition is stable, state health minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in Jalna. He also requested the management of Breach Candy to provide all updates on Lata Mangeshkar's condition to the media. He also said that the management and the Mangeshkar family will discuss together and provide health related information to the media. The Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last week and her treatment is still going on. The 92-year-old star is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia.

Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating the veteran singer said that "Lata ji is still in the ICU, she still that is why she is kept under the supervision of the doctor in the ICU."

"Lata ji will remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last. No one is allowed to meet."

The doctor also said that there is a need for people to pray for her recovery.