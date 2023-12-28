Rajinikanth cancels shoot after news of Vijayakanth death

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was shooting for his upcoming film, 'Vettaiyan', has cancelled his shooting after the news of DMDK leader Vijaykanth went viral.Vijayakanth and Rajinikanth have always maintained a great rapport. When Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth ruled the roost in the 80s and 90s, Vijayakanth became their competitor by giving many blockbuster hits in his career.

Vijayakanth and Rajinikanth never acted together in Tamil films. They played cameo roles in K Balachander's 'Manathil Urudhi Vendum' in a song titled 'Vangaala Kadale'.Vijayakanth breathed his last on Thursday, December 28. He was 72. The man had two successful careers, first as an actor and then as a politician. To the current generation, he is largely the politico, a former Tamil Nadu Assembly Leader of Opposition and founder of the DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam). But for years before he exited the cinema field, Vijayakanth was Captain – the common man’s superstar, and perhaps the only man who rivalled Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan at their peak.