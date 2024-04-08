Rajinikanth Daughter Divorce: Filmmaker Aishwarya and Superstar Dhanush File For Separation

A year after Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush announced their separation, the estranged couple has now officially filed for divorce. According to a India Today report, the star couple has filed for divorce at the Chennai family court. The report added that the duo have filed the petition under Section 13B divorce by mutual consent. The two have been living separately for the past two years. On January 17, 2022, Dhanush announced their separation on X. The two parted ways after 18 years of marriage.

His statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better (sic)."Dhanush and Aishwarya got married in a grand wedding in 2004 when the were 21 and 23, respectively. The two are now parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga. Ever since their separation, Dhanush and Aishwarya have concentrated on their respective careers. Aishwarya made her directorial comeback with 'Lal Salaam', which featured Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. Dhanush gave a shout-out to the film as well.

