Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior to release on May 23, Ranbir Kapoor makes special announcement

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's much awaited film 'Toolsidas Junior' starring Sanjay Dutt and the late actor Rajiv Kapoor is all set for a OTT release on Netflix. The announcement was made through a special video featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Along with the video, the team wrote, "Get ready as Kapoor Junior cues up #ToolsidasJunior, coming to your screens soon! Movie releases on Netflix on 23rd May."

For the unversed, Rajiv Kapoor passed away on February 9 last year due to a heart attack. Earlier, Randhir Kapoor had opened up about his late brother and how he was excited about Toolsidas Junior. In an interview with Yahoo! India, Randhir said, “Rajiv was extremely happy about doing Toolsidas Junior (Ashutosh Gowariker’s sports drama). I told him, ‘Behave yourself and don’t drink during the period you’re shooting.’ He didn’t touch alcohol during the entire spell. He was excited that he’d now be getting good character roles. But he couldn’t see it release! Magar woh jahan kahan hoga… he will be happy to see himself on screen”. The sports drama set in 1994's Calcutta, journeys through the life of a snooker champion played by Kapoor, who loses his heart after losing an important match. His son, played by Buddhadev, takes it upon himself to bring his father’s name back to the winner’s list.