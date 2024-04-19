Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir to make his acting debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : Ace director Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani is all set to make his acting debut with play 'Letters from Suresh'.

Directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan, the play narrates a hauntingly beautiful story of human relationships through letters.

Presented for the very first time in India, Rajiv Joseph's 'Letters from Suresh' is a rare dramatic gem that tells the story of four unique characters, tethered by love, loss, tenderness - and a yearning for human connection.

Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Vir has been making short films since his teenage years.

He made his directorial debut with 'Return Gift', which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is basking in the success of his directorial 'Dunki', which features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor