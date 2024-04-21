Rajkummar Rao Breaks Silence on Plastic Surgery Rumours

Rajkummar Rao who has done versatile roles in Bollywood industry is embroiled with rumors that he did plastic surgery. A photo of him gone viral on social media in which it was looking like he has done plastic surgery. Baddhai Do actor has revealed that he has not done any plastic surgery and that picture is edited.

In, an interview Rajkummar told that he has not done any plastic surgery, but he has done fillers 8-9years back. He said my dermatologist recommended me to do that as my face was slightly imbalance. "I'm glad I did that because I definitely feel confident. I feel I look much better now than I was 10 years back and you can see that in my films. But plastic surgery, no, I've not done any kind of plastic surgery,” said Rajkummar.

Talking about the viral picture, Rajkummar said, "I lost weight on my face by doing a lot of cardio, either skipping or running. When I auditioned for LSD years ago, Dibakar Banerjee told me I needed to lose weight on my face. I still run every day because of that feedback. The picture you mentioned doesn't look like me anymore. It looks like a flawless Korean K-pop star, but I know I'm not that good looking. It seems like someone edited that picture."