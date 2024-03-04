Rajneesh, Poornima's love story takes new turn after 'QSQT' 18-year leap

Mumbai, March 4 Actors Karamm Rajpal and Trupti Mishra’s respective characters Rajneesh and Poornima's love story will take a dramatic turn as their show 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' will take a 18-year leap.

Rajneesh and Poornima fight against cosmic powers beyond their ken to preserve their bond. Tragedy strikes as Poornima meets a tragic end in a fatal car accident, leaving Rajneesh shattered.

Karamm said: “After 18 years, my character Rajneesh is a completely different person because of everything that he has gone through. It feels like I’m embodying an entirely new role. He is unhappily married and dotes on his daughter.”

The actor said that his character is still charming, sporting a grey beard which only adds to his “dashing persona".

“I am certain that viewers will love the twists and turns that the 18-year leap brings. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience as a few mysteries start to unfold,” he added.

Trupti said the theme of reincarnation in 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' has struck a chord with the audiences.

With the leap taking place, how does her character change?

Trupti said: “I will be seen sporting the look of a Tamilian girl, who is super positive. I’m excited about embracing the Tamilian accent from Chennai for this role and I’m sure my efforts in learning it to perfection will come to fruition. Here’s hoping to entertain the audiences to the best of my capacity in a fresh role.”

‘Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak’ airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor