Rajnikanth visits Uddhav Thackeray and his family at Matoshree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 : Actor Rajnikanth met former Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and his family at his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai on Saturday.

Uddhav's son Aditya Thackeray took to Instagram to post a picture with Rajnikanth. He captioned the frame, "An absolute delight to have Rajnikantji at Matoshri once again." The frame features, Uddhav, his wife Reshmi, his two sons Aditya and Tejas along with Thalaiva. In the frame, Rajnikanth is welcomed by a bouquet of flowers.

According to sources, this is a completely 'apolitical' meet. It is reported that Rajnikanth shares a cordial relationship with Uddhav and his family. As Rajnikanth is in Mumbai for some commitments, he paid a courtesy visit to Matoshri, as per sources. It is also said, Rajnikanth was a great admirer of Bal Thackeray's cartoons.

Fans commented on Aditya's post. One wrote, "Power of the matoshree". Another one wrote, "Super duper!"

Superstar Rajinikanth, on Friday, was spotted attending India and Australia's first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajinikanth was invited by Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to attend the match.

A few pictures were posted on MCA's Twitter handle. In the image, Rajinikanth is seen enjoying the game in the company of MCA president Amol Kale.

"Thalaiva in the house...The President of Mumbai Cricket Association, Mr. @Amolkk1976 in conversation with the Superstar @rajinikanth during the #INDvAUS game at the Wankhede," MCA captioned the post.

