Rajnikanth's Jailer receives thunderous response at box office, fans call it blockbuster

Superstar Rajinikanth's much awaited film, 'Jailer', finally released in theatres on August 10. It has created a fan frenzy all around. The film marks his first collaboration with director Nelson Dilipkumar. It also stars Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Meanwhile, the first reviews for the film are already in. Many fans took to Twitter to share their views and called 'Jailer' a blockbuster.

Jailer stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles, alongside Rajini. Its songs have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.Fans lined up outside theatres to watch the Rajini mania unfold. Many even burst crackers, poured milk, and danced with drums outside theatres. Fans are now taking to Twitter to share their reviews of 'Jailer'.A fan tweeted, "Best climax in the history of Indian Cinema (sic)." Many others called it a 'blockbuster'.