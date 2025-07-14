Raju, Kollywood Stunt Master Dies While Filming Action Scene; Disturbing Video Emerges

Popular Kollywood stuntman Raju died on the set of Pa Ranjith and actor Arya's upcoming film Vettuvan while executing a car stunt. Tamil actor Vishal confirmed the news in a social media post on X. Vishal, who has worked with Raju on several projects wrote, "So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doing a car-toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning. I have known Raju for so many years. He has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is such a brave person," Vishal wrote.

Beyond expressing grief, Vishal made a heartfelt promise to stand by Raju’s family in the days ahead. “May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss,” he added. “Not just this tweet, I will definitely be there for his family’s future. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty, I extend my support for them.” A video has gone viral on social media showing Raju involved in a stunt gone wrong. He was driving an SUV for a scene, which went over a ramp, lost balance, and toppled, landing hard on its front end. Another clip showed Raju being pulled out of the heavily damaged car and transported to the ambulance.Raju was well-known in the Kollywood industry for his daring stunts and had been a part of numerous films over the years. His work was appreciated by many actors and filmmakers, contributing to his reputation as a courageous and skilled stunt artist. The said film is presumably the sequel to the 2021 Tamil drama 'Sarpatta Parambarai'. It is anticipated to hit theatres sometime in 2026.