Raju Srivastava put on ventilator support as health worsens

Stand-up comedian turned politician Raju Srivastava, who was recently brought to AIIMS Delhi after suffering a heart attack, is presently using a ventilator as per sources. Raju allegedly had an angioplasty on Wednesday after being admitted to the hospital. According to his brother Ashish Srivastava, Raju had a heart attack while exercising in a gym.

According to PTI, "Srivastava had to be resuscitated thrice. He was rushed to catheterisation lab and underwent angioplasty. He has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU)," "Srivastava's angiography showed a 100 percent blockage in a major vessel. He is currently on ventilator support and his condition remains critical, " sources told India Today.