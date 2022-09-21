Raju Srivastava to be cremated in Delhi, funeral to be held tomorrow

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning, over a month after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last.The last rites of comedian Raju Srivastava will be held on Thursday 22 September, at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi, his family confirmed.

Srivastava had collapsed while running on a treadmill. He had complained of chest plain. Following this he was taken to AIIMS, Delhi. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. The performer had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of AIIMS, Delhi since 10 August.The comedian's mortal remains were taken out of AIIMS, Delhi where he passed away after being admitted there for over a month. “Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

