Raju Srivastava’s team rubbishes reports of comedian being brain dead: ‘He is unconscious'

Raju Srivastava's health remains critical and there is hardly any sign of improvement even after ten days of the comedian being admitted to the hospital. Raju had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym on August 10. He was rushed to the AIIMS in Delhi but his condition is said to be deteriorating with each passing day.

Meanwhile the veteran actor's manager, shared an update about the comedian’s condition and reacted to reports that the comedian was brain dead. In a new interview, Raju’s manager Maqbool dismissed rumours of the comedian’s death and said doctors are working on his treatment. He also urged people to be mindful of Raju’s family when sharing news about his death.

Raju's family released a statement on his official Instagram account and said his condition was ‘stable’. His family also requested people to ‘ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated’. Raju’s family and friends, as well as his team, have been sharing regular health updates with his fans. In a new interview, Raju’s manager Maqbool rubbished death rumours about the comedian. “At 2 am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical, but it’s been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment,” he told News18. Opening up about the recent developments with regards to the comedian’s health, his manager added Raju was not brain dead. “There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it," he said.