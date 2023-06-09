Rakesh Bedi dedicates poem on Anupam- Satish's friendship

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Actor Rakesh Bedi has dedicated a poem on a friendship between actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher posted a video where Rakesh is narrating the poem at Anupam's house. The 'Special 26' actor wrote in the caption, "My dear friend and our favourite @therakeshbedi has written some very beautiful lines on old friends and especially on my friendship with #SatishKaushik."

He added, "Came home yesterday and narrated. Touched the heart. If you have close friends, these lines will also reach the depths of your heart. Pay attention."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtQXFCmI_iY/

Rakesh met Anupam at his house to remember their friend Satish Kaushik.

The veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 after suffering a heart attack.

Anupam first broke the news of Satish's demise on social media. Sharing the information, Anupam had tweeted in Hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive."

He added, "Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as 'Mr India', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', and 'Judaai'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor