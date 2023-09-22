Rakesh Roshan seeks blessings of Lord Ganesha, says "Ganesha idol is absolutely majestic"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Veteran actor Rakesh Roshan attended the Ganeshotsav celebrations of GSB Seva Mandal. He spoke about the Ganpati celebration at his home.

The actor told ANI, “We also keep Ganpati at home and we all do puja, do aarti and immerse it at home.”

He also took to X and shared his experience of being part of the celebration.

Roshan wrote, “I had the privilege to visit the GSB Ganeshotsav Celebrations at Kings Circle, to seek his blessings and soak in the splendour. The Ganesha idol is absolutely majestic and exudes so much of positive energy, that one should attend this Ganeshotsav and get blessed by Bappa.”

On the work front, the veteran actor has acted in films like ‘Khubsoorat’ (1980) with Rekha and ‘Kaamchor’ (1982) with Jaya Prada. He made his directorial debut with ‘Khudgarz’ (1987). He went on to direct movies such as ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ (1988), ‘Karan Arjun’ (1995) and the Shahrukh Khan starrer- 'Koyla' (1997. He also worked with his son Hrithik Rosan in films like 'Koi...Mil Gaya', 'Krrish' series.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', started on Tuesday. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

It is celebrated with much fanfare in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival.

