Rakhi Sawant Ask PM Modi To Increase Salman Khan’s Security After Firing Incident Outside His House Says, “He Is More Important Than Kohinoor”

Bollywood Drama queen Rakhi Sawant has brought herself again into spotlight. She has reacted to shooting incident that happened outside Galaxy apartment of Salman Khan's house two weeks back. Rakhi who returned from Dubai after withdrawing her plea against her ex-husband Adil Durani has requested PM Narendra Modi to increase security outside Salman Khan's house. She Said, "When I got to know about the shooting incident, I was in Mumbai. I cried a lot. Salman Khan is more important to our country than Kohinoor. We need him to stay safe."

Rakhi added, "Salman Khan is the messiah of the poor. I plead with folded hands that Salman Khan should never come to the balcony. He should book a big hotel for his fans. There will be security there. And he will be able to meet his fans."

"Salman Khan should be safe. Modiji please give Salman Khan Z class, X class and whatever security you have. You have given so much security to Kangana for no reason. I think Salman Khan should be given more security. He is a legend of Bollywood."

Gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment in Bandra on April 14. In response, the police apprehended the individuals involved. Subsequent investigation linked the incident to the Bishnoi gang. Authorities are continuing to probe the situation. The neighborhood was stirred by the gunfire near Salman's residence, prompting heightened security measures. Rakhi Sawant has since confronted Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding this incident.