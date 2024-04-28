Salman Khan House Firing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and Aides Charged Under MCOCA

The Mumbai police crime branch has invoked sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the Salman Khan firing case. Four individuals, including two shooters, have been arrested, while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi are wanted suspects. Once MCOCA is applied, the detained suspects may face prolonged detention and challenges in obtaining bail. Additionally, it grants the investigating officer extended time and authority to gather evidence and file charges, typically within six months.

Sagar Pal (21), Vicky Gupta (24), Sonu Kumar Bishnoi (35), and Anuj Kumar Thapan (23) have been apprehended, with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi identified as wanted suspects. MCOCA charges have been filed against all six individuals. Lawrence is currently incarcerated at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat for a separate offense, while Anmol is believed to reside in either Canada or the United States, according to officials. The Mumbai police have issued a lookout notice for Anmol Bishnoi.

On April 14, two individuals allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang rode a motorcycle to Bandra, firing five shots at Salman Khan's residence before fleeing. Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, took responsibility for the incident on Facebook. Subsequently, on April 16, Mumbai police's crime branch arrested two shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, in Bhuj, Gujarat.On April 25, the Mumbai crime branch detained two additional gang members, Anuj Thapan (32) and Sonu Subhash Chander (37), in Punjab. Reportedly, they had arrived in Panvel on March 15 and supplied firearms to the other two accused. Thapan, associated with the Bishnoi gang, has three prior FIRs against him.

