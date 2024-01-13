Rakhi Sawant Faces Imminent Arrest: Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail in Defamation Case

Bollywood's 'Drama Queen' Rakhi Sawant is often in the spotlight for various reasons. However, the actress is currently facing legal troubles. Rakhi Sawant, known for her dramatic persona, may face legal constraints at any moment. The court has denied her anticipatory bail in a case where she was accused of posting controversial and objectionable videos on social media.

Especially, her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani had previously filed a complaint against Rakhi Sawant, alleging defamation. However, the court rejected Rakhi's plea for anticipatory bail. The ongoing legal battle between them has escalated, and the drama queen might face arrest at any time.

In a recent development, Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi's estranged husband, had filed a complaint against her on social media, sharing a video that was considered defamatory. Subsequently, the Amboli police station registered a case against Rakhi based on Adil's complaint. Following this, the actress approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Rakhi Sawant's claims of being falsely implicated in a malicious case have not found favor with the additional sessions judge Shrikant Bhosale. The court deemed her video shared on social media as not only obscene but also objectionable. Consequently, the court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant could potentially face arrest at any moment as the court found her video to be not just explicit but also objectionable. The court's decision suggests that her claims of being falsely implicated are not substantiated.

Adil Khan Durrani is Rakhi Sawant's second husband, residing in Karnataka and known to be a businessman. Several controversial videos featuring both Rakhi and Adil have gone viral on social media, with both parties accusing each other. The truth in this ongoing feud remains unclear, leaving those interested in the case eager to find out more.