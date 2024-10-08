Rakhi Sawant's Angry Outburst: Actress Throws Chair on India’s Got Latent Stage After Heated Argument with Maheep Singh

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant recently made a guest appearance on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. A shocking video from the show has surfaced, showing an enraged Rakhi throwing a chair on stage before storming off. On Tuesday (October 8), a social media user who was present during the shoot in Delhi shared that Rakhi had a heated argument with comedian Maheep Singh.

As usual, Rakhi was stirring up drama, but this time it rubbed people the wrong way—especially Maheep Singh, one of the judges on the episode. Throughout the show, Rakhi repeatedly interrupted him and made inappropriate jokes at his expense, eventually frustrating Maheep to the point that he stopped giving feedback to contestants. The situation escalated when Maheep praised a poet who was the last contestant, and Rakhi rudely interjected with, "Chup kar buddhe, kitna pakayega tu!" This remark deeply upset Maheep, leading him to walk off the set. The other judges followed suit after Samay Raina, the host, casually remarked, "Kya yaar, chalo ab chhodo," signaling it was time to move on.

India’s Got Latent is a reality show that parodies India’s Got Talent, hosted and judged by comedian Samay Raina. Each episode features a rotating panel of celebrity judges who assess contestants' "entertaining hidden talents" while also gauging their self-awareness with a quirky scoring system. So far, the show has featured well-known personalities like Badshah, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gursimran Khamba, Raftaar, Nishant Tanwar, Uorfi Javed, Vipul Goyal, Kunal Kamra, Atul Khatri, Aashish Solanki, Raghu Ram, Tanmay Bhat, and Amit Tandon as judges. The show is meant to be a humorous and sarcastic take on traditional talent competitions. Previously, Rakhi made headlines due to her troubled relationship with Adil Khan Durrani. She claimed that Adil’s family refused to accept her because she is a Hindu.