Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda's funeral held in Mumbai

Rakhi Sawant lost her mother Jaya Bheda on Saturday and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Sunday. Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda was diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. She was hospitalised in a Criticare Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu.During the funeral on Sunday, Rakhi's husband Adil Khan Durrani, Farah Khan, Rashami Desai and more celebs also accompanied her.

The actress has shared an emotional post on her Instagram and wrote, "Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu... kaha jauuuu... I miss you Aai (Today my mother's hand was lifted from my head. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you, mother. Nothing is left without you, now who will listen to me and who will hug me. What should I do now, where should I go. I miss you, mother)." In the video, Rakhi is sitting on the floor inside a hospital room with her mother crying inconsolably.