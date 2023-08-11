Rakshak - India’s Braves Chapter 1 star cast assembles in Mumbai for an exclusive premiere ahead of Independence Day

Amazon’s free video streaming service, hosted an exclusive pink carpet premiere for its patriotic film, Rakshak- India’s Braves. It is a 3-part film that narrates the story of courage, valor, and supreme sacrifice of Ashok Chakra bearer Lieutenant Triveni Singh. The story recounts the events that occurred at Jammu Tawi Railway Station, where an Indian Army Officer, Lieutenant Triveni Singh, and his squad infiltrated and defeated terrorists who attacked the station and began indiscriminately murdering civilians.

To create a holistic experience, Amazon miniTV hosted an exclusive screening in Mumbai where Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV graced the event along with Samar Khan, CEO, Juggernaut Productions and Akshay Chaubey, Director of this patriotic film along with the lead actors Varun Mitra and Kanika Mann, who were accompanied by dignitaries such as Major Swapna ,CM (Retd), Army Dental Corp Officer, Commander Mahesh Bokil (Retd), Indian Navy, Colonel Ratul Kapur (Retd), Indian Army, Lieutenant Commander Vinod Khatri (Retd), Indian Navy, Captain Kuldeep Poonia (Retd), Indian Army, and Lieutenant Commander Rahul Kumbhat (Retd), Indian Navy were also seen in attendance. Also present were well-known faces from the industry like Ravi Dubey, Tanuj Virwani, Aahana Kumra, Surbhi Chandna, Shalin Bhanot, Yuvika Chaudhary, Eijaz Khan, Parul Gulati, and many others. Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 1 is now live on Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service present on the Amazon Shopping app and on Fire TV, so why wait? Watch the untold story of a true brave Indian soldier, Lt. Triveni Singh, who gave his own life to protect over 300 innocent lives.