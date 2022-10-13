Rakul Preet denies rumours of marrying Jackky Bhagnani

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has denied reports of her impending marriage with producer actor Jackky Bhagnani. The former beauty queen tweeted her surprise and announced that she has no clue about the plans. They had made their relationship official earlier this year.

Sharing a report that claimed her brother confirmed she may get married in 2023, Rakul wondered why she had no clue about her own life. She tagged her brother Aman Preet and tweeted, “@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro (You did not even inform me, bro).. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life.” Aman is an actor who features in the Telugu films. He has worked in movies such as Ramrajya and will soon be seen in Krishna Vamsi's Ninne Pelladutha.

An ETimes report had earlier quoted Aman as saying that Rakul and Jackky have worked together in a few projects and “marriage is obviously on the cards”. Recently seen in Cuttputli, Rakul will soon be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial debut Doctor G that also features Sheeba Chaddha and Shefali Shah. Rakul will also be seen in Hindi film Thank God, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn.