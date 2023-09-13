Rakul Preet Singh receives "Most Promising Actress" Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 witnessed a rising star shine even brighter as Rakul Preet was honored with the prestigious "Most Promising Actress" award at the prestigious event held at J.W Marriott held at Mumbai. Rakul Preet's undeniable talent and impeccable style stood out. Her captivating performances and remarkable grace have already marked her as a promising talent in Bollywood.

Rakul Preet Singh entered Hindi cinema with the comedy Yaariyan (2014). Since the late 2010s, she has primarily acted in Hindi films, such as the romantic comedy De De Pyaar De (2019), the drama Runway 34 (2022), and the satire Doctor G (2022).Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul is gearing up for her upcoming fantasy sci-fi comedy film opposite actor Sivakarthikeyan. The storyline centres on an alien who seeks to go back home. It is written and directed by R Ravikumar. The movie will hit the silver screen on Diwali 2023.

Lokmat Awards, much anticipated and renowned for their ability to inspire, honor individuals who display initiative, value uniqueness, and achieve remarkable success in their respective fields. This prestigious event was graced by prominent figures from the realms of entertainment, fashion, business, sports, industry, and politics, adding to its allure. Over the years, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards have been graced by luminaries such as Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, and accomplished entrepreneurs like Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Deepika Padukone, and Aditya Thackeray