Rakul Preet Singh Reflects on Her Early Struggles in Mumbai as She Celebrates the Success of De De Pyaar De 2

Rakul Preet Singh has been enjoying a wave of acclaim with her recent blockbuster De De Pyaar De 2, a film that once again showcased her effortless charm, striking screen presence, and strong acting graph. The success has cemented her momentum as one of the most dependable leading ladies of the current generation, reaffirming her ability to headline commercial entertainers with confidence and appeal. As she continues to shine on screen with grace and beauty, the actor revisited her early days in a heartfelt interview, opening up about the real-life resilience behind her journey.

In a recent conversation, when asked to revisit the moment she first arrived in Mumbai and the challenges she faced, Rakul spoke with honesty. “I was very naive when I moved to Mumbai. I still believe that I’m a little bit, but I was very naive. Sometimes when you don’t have a lot of information about the industry or what you want to do, it’s bliss. I used to only operate on this thought: I’ll work hard, I’ll give auditions, then I’ll get it. I always had that confidence — I was my favourite.”

Reflecting further, she said, “I used to be like this: I’ll debut with a good production. I knew that if I don’t make it, then I’ll study. But whatever I do, I’ll make it worthwhile. I didn’t have too much information, so my thinking was limited to this — I’ll go to Mumbai, I’ll call people. I used to call casting directors a hundred times till they’d get tired and wonder why this number isn’t disconnecting. I wasn’t shy. They don’t know me, so I’ll have to put in 10x effort for them to know me. All I asked for was one meeting or one chance to audition.” As she continues to celebrate her career highs, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for her much-anticipated next, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, a film that promises to bring yet another refreshing performance from the star.