Rakul Preet Singh turns the heat in a colourful backless swimsuit

Rakul Preet Singh star has been posting snippets from her Dubai vacation. The most recent post shows her chilling by the swimming pool and feeling like a mermaid. She wore a colourful printed swimsuit for the photoshoot.

The post shows her sitting by the pool and posing for the camera with an excited smile on her face. "Just feeling like a mermaid [blue heart emoji]," Rakul captioned her post. A fan commented, "Such a stylish snap." Another wrote, "She is a stunner." A few others dropped heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.