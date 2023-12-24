Ram Charan and family meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Ram Charan was recently seen in Mumbai, where he visited the Mahalaxmi Temple. On December 22, the actor posted a picture with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and their families.One of the pictures sees Ram and Upasana gifting flowers to the CM. Another picture shows them sitting down for a chat with Eknath’s son Shrikanth. “Sincere greetings and thoughtful gifts were exchanged at the meet,” claims the actor’s team in a press note.

A traditional tilak ceremony was also performed and the couple was welcomed with aarti by Shrikanth’s wife Vrushali in a gesture of hospitality. Ram was dressed in a denim blue shirt and black trousers while Upasana opted for a floral kurti. Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action thriller film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani. Helmed by Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.