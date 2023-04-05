Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela exude love at baby shower ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela set some major couple goals at the latter's baby shower.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Upasana shared a reel video of her baby shower ceremony. The treat was arranged by Upasana's sisters, in which family and friends came together.

What drew the viewers' attention was the lovey-dovey moments between Ram and Upasana. The couple twinned in white. While Ram wore a white shirt teaming it up with white pants, Upasana was dressed in a white easy-breezy dress. They were seen spending time at the seashore amid family gatherings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqpQ_vfB7W8/

Sharing the video, Upasana captioned it, "Soooooo grateful... for all the love. Thank u my darling sisters @anushpala & @sindoori_reddy for the best baby shower."

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

"With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & l Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.

Earlier, Upasna took to Twitter to clarify that their first baby's delivery will take place in India.

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

