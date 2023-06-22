Ram Charan and Upasana's newborn baby girl's photo LEAKED?

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, baby girl at Apollo Hospitals here on June 20. Fans have been going gaga over the news and are curious to get glimpse of the Mega Little Princess. Several morphed pictures and fake visuals of the newborn to are going crazy viral on internet. However, the actor's manager dismissed the rumors.

Ram Charan's manager made it clear that the baby in the viral photo is not the actor and Upasana's daughter. He took to Twitter and wrote, Pics circulating in social media are not the pics of #MegaPrincess.The photos of the baby girl are not yet out. Upasana, who got admitted to Hospital on June 19 and delivered her baby at midnight, is yet to get discharged from the hospital. She delivered her baby at a parental-owned Apollo Hospital in the presence of her family. The mega family including Allu Arjun, Allu Aravind, Varun Tej, and many others visited Ram Charan, Upasana, and their baby in the hospital.