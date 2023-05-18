Ram Charan fans thrash man for making demeaning comments about actor's wife Upasana

Ram Charan is one of South India's biggest stars and the RRR star enjoys a demi god status in his state among his fans. Now, his fans have made headlines after beating up a man over deragatory comments about his wife, Upasana. A person named Sunisith reportedly made negative comments about Upasana to some online channels. Some of Ram Charan's fans tracked him down and beat him up for this. The video has gone viral on social media. Sunisith reportedly said in an interview, "I’ve gone on a long drive with Upasana. She’s my friend. We have gone to Goa. Ram Charan is also my friend. Once, he casually asked me to make Upasana fall for me.

ఉపాసన గురించి తప్పుగా మాట్లాడిన సునిశిత్ ను చితకబాదిన రాంచరణ్ ఫ్యాన్స్ 🔥🔥🔥



Inko sari social media lo kanapadadu inka 🤣😂@AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/xaOKTna0M5 — CHE GUEVARA™ (@Karthik4PSPK) May 13, 2023

"The man is also heard stating that he also went on a drive with Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela.

This comment did not go down well with Ram Charan fans and they tracked him down. They are seen abusing him in the video and eventually thrashed him. fans on social media were divided about what some of Ram Charan's fans had done. While one person wrote, 'There's nothing wrong in beating him up', another wrote that beating him up was not necessary. Reportedly, Sunisith has in the past made some disrespectful comments about various Telugu stars including Jr NTR. He gained popularity by making such social media videos where he has named numerous stars. Going by reports, he once claimed to be Lavanya Tripathi's boyfriend. There have been many complaints against Sunisith and he was reportedly put behind bars in the past.



