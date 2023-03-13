Ram Charan, Rajamouli, NTR Jr are 'Oscar ready'

Los Angeles, March 13 Ahead of the 95th Oscar Awards, Indian actor Ram Charan posted a picture posing with his 'RRR' co-star NTR Jr. and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, and said that the trio are 'Oscar ready'.

Giving a glimpse of what they are wearing to the prestigious event, Ram Charan posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, NTR Jr. is seen wearing a black sherwani with a lion's face embroidered with gold on his shoulder, Ram too wore a black sherwani paired with a short jacket with gold buttons.

Rajamouli chose to keep it simple as he wore a maroon-purple kurta paired with a dhoti.

"The Oscars," Ram wrote.

'Naatu Naatu' from the iconic film 'RRR' by S.S. Rajamouli has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category.

'Naatu Naatu' has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.



