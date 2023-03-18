Ram Charan says he was 100 percent ready to perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars, didn't get any call

RRR star Ram Charan said he wanted to perform on the Academy Award-winning track Naatu Naatu at the 95th edition of the Oscars.

During Sunday's ceremony in Los Angeles, dancers belonging to different ethnicities performed on the foot-tapping number, sung live on the Dolby Theatre stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Charan said the dance troupe was fantastic with their performance. I was 100 per cent ready to get that call but I truly don’t know what happened. But let’s not talk about it because the troupe who did it there, they were fantastic and they did a better job than us, the 37-year-old actor said.

I have done it so many times and on so many stages, now it’s for us to relax and enjoy the show and see somebody else perform for India. I feel it is no longer our song, it is India’s song. It’s the people who have taken us to the carpet, he said at the event.

Naatu Naatu, which was originally picturised on Charan and Jr NTR in the SS Rajamouli-directed period action film, created history after it won the Best Original Song Oscar. The trophy was received by composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose.

I was just fortunate to be in the midst of that celebration. That kind of an event, we’ve been seeing it. I was a fanboy of the Academy since I was a kid.

But nothing is more than the audience and the theatre, that is my biggest award. What India has given us is my biggest award and rest everything was another feather on the hat, he said.