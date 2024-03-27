Ram Charan seeks Lord Venkateswara's blessings at Tirupati with wife on birthday

Mumbai, March 27 Telugu star Ram Charan, who is known for ‘Rangasthalam’, ‘RRR’, ‘Magadheera’ and others, is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. As he gears up for his upcoming projects ‘RC 16’ and ‘RC 17’, he sought blessings at Tirupati temple.

The ‘RRR’ star, who turned 39, was accompanied by his family to the temple. In the pictures, he can be seen wearing a beige coloured kurta which he paired with white pyjamas. The actor’s wife, Upasana wore a pink saree.

Talking about his films, ‘RC 16’ is helmed by National award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana. The film features music by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

‘RC 17’ reunites Ram and Sukumar of ‘Pushpa’ fame. The two had earlier worked in the Telugu super hit ‘Rangasthalam’. He also has the upcoming film ‘Game Changer’ alongside Kiara Advani in the pipeline. The team recently dropped the first song from the film, ‘Jaragandi’.

