Ram Charan shares glimpses from G20 summit in Kashmir, says "truly grateful for the opportunity"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : 'RRR' actor Ram Charan, recently marked his presence at the G20 Summit in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. He attended an event on Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation.

On Wednesday, Charan took to his Instagram account and shared a string of pictures from the G20 Summit and captioned it, "I am truly grateful for the opportunity to showcase the richness of our rooted culture & mysticism through our films at the G20 Summit. Indian Cinema possesses a unique beauty in its ability to impart valuable life lessons through highly relatable content."

In the first photo, he could be seen entering the stage. In another photo, he could be seen on the stage with Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State Science and Tech.

In the third photo, he can be seen sitting with Gangapuram Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). In one of the photos, the actor could be seen greeting the attendees with joined hands.

During the film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation discussion at the event, the 'RRR' star stated, "Kashmir is that kind of a place, I have been coming here because my dad (Chiranjeevi) is in the same industry. He has been working as an actor for 45 years. So, I am the second generation, I have been coming here since 1986, it was the first time that I was in Kashmir, my dad shot extensively here in Gulmarg, Sonamarg and all these beautiful areas. I use to come as a child that time it used to be that I have achieved something. In summer holidays, it was like an achievement."

Talking about the 3rd G20 meet happening in Kashmir, he said, "We love Kashmir. It is such a beautiful place. It is the best place they chose to have the G20 meeting."

