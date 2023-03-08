Ram Charan to star in a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan?

Ram Charan is all set to essay a pivotal role in in Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, to be helmed by Atlee.. The part was apparently initially offered to Allu Arjun but he could not take it up as he was busy with Pushpa 2. It has also been reported that Vijay was considered for the part but didn't take it up.Ram Charan, last seen in Acharya, is shooting for RC 15. It reportedly features Charan in two distinct avatars.

The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. This will be her second film with the mass hero after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. RC 15's cast includes Anjali, Jayaram and Nassar, among others. RC 15 is directed by S Shankar. It is his first film with the RRR actor. The buzz is that RC 15 will have shades of the Arjun Sarja-led Mudhalvan. The flick is reportedly being shot on a budget of Rs 170 crore. As for Jawan, the action thriller went on floors earlier last year. Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The team has shot the film in different parts of the country, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

