Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The actor and his wife were spotted at a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday evening. On early Tuesday morning, the news of their child's birth was shared by the hospital in a bulletin. The bulletin read, “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced their pregnancy in December 2022. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni (sic)," the couple announced.The news of them expecting their first child was also shared by the family, including Ram's father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, in December last year. Since then, the couple has had multiple baby showers in Hyderabad and Dubai and also travelled to the US for Oscars 2023 and a 'babymoon'. The Konidela and Kamineni families are elated at the arrival of the baby. Fans across the globe have already started celebrating the arrival of their little princess.