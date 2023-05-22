Ram Gopal Varma comes in support of The Kerala Story; says film’s success exposes ‘ugliness’ of Bollywood

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter on Sunday and came out in support of The Kerala Story, he has questioned the “death like silence of Bollywood” on the success of the film. In his latest tweets, he called the film a ‘ghostly mirror’, which shows the ‘dead face of mainstream Bollywood.’ The Sudipto Sen directorial created controversy since its trailer release as it claimed that over 32000 women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and were recruited to ISIS.

Continuing further he wrote, The #KeralaStory is like a beautiful ghostly mirror showing the dead face of main stream Bollywood to itself in all its ugliness.” “It’s difficult to learn from #KeralaStory because it’s easy to copy a lie but very difficult to copy truth,” he added in the next post.He also continued in a new post, “The #KeralaStory will haunt like a mysterious fog in every story discussion room and every corporate house in Bollywood forever.” “We are so comfortable in telling lies to both others and ourselves that when someone goes ahead and shows the truth we get shocked… That explains the death like silence of Bollywood on the shattering success of #KeralaStory,” he concluded. The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles. The film released on May 5 and has so far done a business of ₹187 crore at the box office.