Ram Gopal Varma supports Kiccha Sudeep in 'Hindi language row' with Ajay Devgn

Amid actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter war over Hindi being the national language, director Ram Gopal Varma has weighed in on the controversy saying "north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars."

The controversy started with Sudeep stating that Hindi is no longer a national language. Devgn then slammed the Kannada actor, saying, "My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma supported Sudeep saying, "The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir, is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films."

The director did not stop there and he took a jibe at Devgn's upcoming movie 'Runway 34'.

"Like the PROOF of the PUDDING is in the eating, the runway 34 collections will prove how much GOLD (kgf2) is there in HINDI versus KANNADA .. @ajaydevgn versus @KicchaSudeep," he stated in another tweet.

Earlier, Sudeep had also replied to Devgn's tweet on Wednesday, saying the actor probably did not understand what he had tried to say.

"And sir, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That's only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what'd the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don't we too belong to India, sir," stated Sudeep while replying to Devgn's tweet.

The controversy erupted when Sudeep while speaking at the film launch of 'R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever', said, "You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I'd like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. "

Devgn's directorial venture 'Runaway 34' will hit the theatres on Friday, April 29.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor