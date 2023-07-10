Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh reunite for 'Double iSmart'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 : Actor Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh are back for the sequel of their cult blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar' titled 'Double iSmart'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates on Monday.

He wrote, "RAM POTHINENI - PURI JAGGANADH REUNITE FOR 'iSMART SHANKAR' SEQUEL... PAN-INDIA FILM 'DOUBLE iSMART' LAUNCHED TODAY... #RamPothineni and director #PuriJagannadh join hands for a PAN-#India project, titled #DoubleiSmart... Sequel to #iSmartShankar... Shoot starts 12 July 2023."

He added, "#DoubleiSmart will release in #Telugu, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Malayalam and #Kannada languages on 8 March 2024 [#MahaShivratri]... Produced by #PuriJagannadh and #CharmmeKaur."

'Double iSmart' had its grand launching ceremony today in the presence of the core team and a few special guests. While Charmme sounded the clapboard, Puri Jagannadh himself directed the first shot on Ram Pothineni.

Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur together will produce the movie on Puri Connects. Vishu Reddy is the CEO.

The shooting of Double iSmart will commence from July 12.

'iSmart Shankar' is a special movie for Ram as well as Puri Jaganndh. The movie turned out to be the biggest blockbuster for both the actor and the director. Thus, the excitement and expectations around this project will be huge.

Puri Jagannadh penned a story that will have a much bigger span and will be made with a high budget on a large scale with top-class technical standards. Puri will be showing Ram in a massier character than 'iSmart Shankar'.

'Double iSmart' will have a Pan India release. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024.

