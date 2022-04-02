Ram Pothineni's police look from 'The Warriorr' released

Chennai, April 2 The team of director N Lingusamy's much-awaited action entertainer, 'The Warriorr', on Saturday released actor Ram Pothineni's police look in the film on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi.

The new poster, which the team released, features Ram Pothineni riding a bike in police uniform.

The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on July 14 this year.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the flick under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, while Pavan Kumar is presenting it.

Aadhi Pinisetty plays a dreaded villain in this movie.

'The Warriorr' is the production house's new venture after the stupendous success of 'Seetimaar' in 2021. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in the film which will have Akshara Gowda playing an important and interesting character. Music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

