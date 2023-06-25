Ramanand Sagar’s great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra alleges sexual harassment on Netflix game show

Sakshi Chopra, the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, opened up about a harrowing experience she experienced while shooting for Neflix’s game show Social Currency. Sakshi shared that she had to face sexual harassment while on the show, with the producers asking her to perform derogatory tasks in public. Sakshi complained that she was not even allowed to speak with her mother, despite being promised the same. In an extensive Instagram post, Sakshi recalled her horror story in detail while on the sets.

In her long Instagram post, Sakshi has shared her ordeal about how the makers of the show allegedly forced her to perform sexual tasks such as letting strangers dance with her in a Goa club, passing dirty remarks, have strangers scratch your back and make orgasming sounds on the street."Just because I am bold in my choice of dressing, they assumed I would be okay with this dirt. I enjoy my music, family, self expression & peace. That’s all I want in my life. I was very clear if I didn’t get a call a day, I will not sign because I can’t live without mama. So they promised all these things & simply ignored them after I was in. After what one contestant, Mridul openly said about my breasts & my ass, for them to record & play it for everyone to hear, plus make me hear it & hope for a reaction just for the sake of your ratings, after assuring me for one year it’s only a game show - WHAT?" she wrote.

Sakshi alleged that the makers did not even let her speak to her mother. And when she tried to share the details about these tasks and sexual harassment, the team snatched her phone and they did not let her call her mother anymore. "My mama had no idea what was going on in the show as they were monitoring every call & message & when I tried to tell her about these tasks & sexual harassment they SNATCHED the phone from my hand, after that they didn’t let me call anymore. all I could tell her was please get me out of this show anyhow," she said.She concluded saying, "It’s the last time I will participate in a nonsense show like this."Social Currency is a game show where popular content creators and social media influencers are pitted against each other, for survival, without any technology. Some prominent personalities who participated in the show include, Bhavin Bhanushali, Parth Samthaan, Ruhi Singh, and Vagmita Singh.