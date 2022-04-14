Ranbir-Alia wedding: Family members of the couple reach venue for Haldi

Mumbai, April 14 Finally, it's the day of wedding for the Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and their family members have started arriving for the festivities that are set to unfold as the day progresses, with Haldi being the very first ceremony of the day.

Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor arrived with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at Ranbir's residence, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan too were seen at the 'Sanju' actor's residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

While Neetu was seen sporting a yellow coloured ethnic wear, Riddhima chose a light mint coloured ethnic outfit. Ranbir and Alia who fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film, 'Brahmastra' are set to tie the knot on Thursday in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.

