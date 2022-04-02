Ranbir and Alia are going to marry at RK House, like Rishi & Neetu Kapoor?

The entertainment portal Pinkvilla reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going to marry in April this year, as the couple always kept their relationship away from the public, and their wedding will also be a close tie affair. According to the reports, the couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones.

The reports also stated that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot in Mumbai itself, and the couple decided not to follow the destination wedding trend. Interestingly the couple will not marry in any city's five-star hotels. The reports claimed that they will marry in Kapoor's ancestral home, which is the RK House. Ranbir only finalized the venue for his wedding. His parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at the RK House on January 20, 1980, too.

The reports stated that the wedding will be attended by 450 people and the wedding will be handled by Shaadi Squad wedding planners.