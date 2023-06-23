Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt twin in black outfits as they pose with a fan in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], June 23 : Popular B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to Dubai for a short vacation and now a picture of the duo from their dinner date is surfacing on social media.

Taking to Instagram, several fan clubs of the 'Brahmastra' couple shared a picture in which they could be seen posing with a fan at a restaurant and twinning in black outfits.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct0umYFMdG_/

The picture features Alia and Ranbir posing on either side of the fan. The 'Raazi' actor looked beautiful in a simple black maxi dress, with noodle straps and a scalloped neckline. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings. She kept her hair open, and is seen holding a face mask in her hand. Ranbir, on the other hand wore matching all-black outfit. He could be seen in a black shirt paired with matching black pants and shoes. He opted for a clean-shaven look.

Soon after the fan clubs shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Supremely pretty," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Gorgeous."

Reportedly, their daughter Raha also accompanied them.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year. Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai.

2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Animal' which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in Karan Johar's romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor