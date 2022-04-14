Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni welcomes 'precious girl' into family

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Thursday posted a heartfelt message on social media for her new sister-in-law Alia Bhatt.

"Couldn't have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can't wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it," she captioned her Instagram.

She also posted inside photos of the wedding with Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Shaheen Bhatt and others

Meanwhile, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor in an Instagram post said, "My World".

Bollywood director Karan Johar on Thursday called Ranbir Kapoor as his "son-in-law" in an emotional post he penned while sharing the wedding pictures of Kapoor with Alia Bhatt.

Karan who mentored Alia Bhatt in her movie career took to his Instagram profile to reshare wedding pictures posted by Alia on social media.

"It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever!You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of happiness," Johar wrote.

The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's family members and close friends.

The pre-wedding festivities, including a special pooja and a mehendi ceremony on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

