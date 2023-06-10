Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol's 'Animal' pre-teaser to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Animal' on Saturday announced the pre-teaser release date of their film.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a picture with a caption that read, "Animal PRE - Teaser tomorrow June 11, 11:11 AM #Animal in cinemas on 11th August."

The pre-teaser will be out on June 11.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

'Animal' will be facing a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming film 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's next 'OMG-2'.

Recently, several reports suggested that the makers of 'Animal' have decided to postpone the release date of their film.

However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Friday, shared a picture and wrote, "RANBIR KAPOOR: 'ANIMAL' VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE... #Animal is NOT postponed... DON'T believe rumours... The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay weekend]. #BhushanKumar."

Earlier the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film of the 'Sanju' actor in which he was seen holding an axe under his arm, with blood stains on his shoulder, and lighting a cigarette.

Amid speculations of the film being postponed, the makers of 'Animal' haven't made any official announcement as yet.

Ranbir was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film received a good response from the audience.

Bobby, on the other hand, will be also seen in director Anil Sharma's next 'Apne' alongside Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Karan Deol.

