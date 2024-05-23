Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his T-shirt with daughter's name 'Raha' on it, see viral pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Even being busy shooting for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', actor Ranbir Kapoor never misses a chance to show love for his daughter Raha. Pictures of him wearing a t-shirt with her name on it are viral on various social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, costume designer Rimple Narulah recently shared a picture with Ranbir which caught the attention of netizens.

He was seen wearing a pink t-shirt with his daughter Raha's name written on it in Hindi.

Ranbir flaunted his clean-shaven look for the film.

On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised fans by making their first public appearance with their daughter Raha.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022.

Recently, in Kapil Sharma's show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show, Neetu Kapoor talked about her son Ranbir as the doting father. She said, "Whenever Raha enters the room, you should see his face, it's full of expressions. He is very excited. I have to tell you that I have seen many fathers but I haven't seen anyone like him. She keeps looking for him and loves to play with her dad."

Coming back to his upcoming film, 'Ramayana' also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir's fans, hinting that actor is taking archery lessons.

Ranbir was last seen on screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

In the coming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War'. The film also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

