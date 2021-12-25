Ranbir Kapoor is non-egoistical, says his 'Shamshera' co-star Vaani Kapoor

Actor Vaani Kapoor is excited for her next film 'Shamshera', a period drama in which she will be starring opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about her experience of working with Ranbir, Vaani toldthat she has developed a lot of respect for her co-star after observing his personality.

"I genuinely have so much respect for him, for the actor he is. You know, he's one of those non-egoistical co-actors who have absolutely no ego, no star-like behaviour. So normal and down to earth, very humble, approachable...very normal," Vaani told ANI.

Further, she said that Ranbir, despite his immense popularity, doesn't make his stardom feel to others.

"You don't feel there is stardom attached to the person because he conducts himself very nicely. I think I have a lot of respect for the way he is and of course, I love his performances and I love watching his movies," she added.

'Shamshera', produced by Yash Raj Films, is said to be a dacoit drama set in the 19th century. It will chronicle the story of a dacoit tribe fighting for their right and independence from the British. Apart from Vaani and Ranbir, the film will also feature actor Sanjay Dutt.

While it's too soon to reveal details about her character, Vaani shared that it's something she has never done before.

"The film is in a very different kind of period, it's not like a 'Bell Bottom' period but it's a different world altogether. I've never done something like this before and even Ranbir I don't think has done something like this before. It's been incredible to have worked on a project like that."

Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, Vaani is garnering appreciation for her "bold" decision to play a trans girl in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. However, instead of calling it brave, the actor feels she simply felt privileged to be a part of this film.

"The thing is that I genuinely did not find it's the bravest part or whatever. When I was reading the script, I wanted as an audience to watch a film like this. And these are the conversations we need to have, you know. It's a privilege to be associated with a film like this which is talking about something so important without being preachy, and the way it was handled and the treatment that was given to the film, that just makes it so much more interesting to see a very refreshing take," Vaani expressed.

She also shared the meticulous effort that went into playing a trans girl.

"I didn't want to even for a second ever be gimmicky or caricaturing or to have any ounce of dishonesty in her. I wanted everything to be so genuine and correct and yeah, it's just to get her every emotion right," she explained, adding, "Because I am also a cis girl during this, so I didn't want audiences to think, "but she's a girl, she doesn't get it, she doesn't get their struggle." And I didn't want it to seem like a lie. So I think that self-inflicted pressure was consistent with me throughout the film."

Vaani is grateful for all the love and appreciative response for her character and is "hoping and praying to get some really interesting things to do going forward."

( With inputs from ANI )

