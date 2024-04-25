Ranbir Kapoor's Physical Transformation For Ramayana Film Leaves Fans Shocked (See Pics)

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has become fitness inspiration for many. Especially after his recent movie Animal. Now actor is building his body for mythological drama Ramayana. His fitness trainer Shivoham has shared actors' photo in which we can see how he is transformed. He will be playing a role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari. While Ranbir is making his body apt for role, other actors have already begun to shoot.

physical trainer Shivoham shared Ranbir Kapoor's transformation photos on social media. The first image shows a popular beefed-up character from the movie Animal, which was released last year. In the next picture, we see Ranbir in his regular form, waiting to begin his transformation. The third picture reveals his current physical appearance - a muscular and fit body, likely his look as Rama in the upcoming mythological epic.

Earlier, videos of Ranbir Kapoor's workout routine have gone viral on social media. In video he was seen running, lifting weights and swimming. It is said that south actress Sai Pallavi will portrays Goddess Sita, with speculation that Sunny Deol may be in consideration for the role of Lord Hanuman. Although there is no official confirmation, it has been revealed that Bobby Deol has reportedly been approached to play Kumbhkarna. There are also rumors circulating about Vijay Sethupathi potentially portraying Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan.

Talking about other upcoming movies of Ranbir Kapoor, he will be seen in Love and war opposite wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Film will be directed by most celebrated directed in Indian industry Sanjay Leela Bhansali.