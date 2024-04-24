Raveena Tandon Gives Relationship Advice to Daughter Rasha Thadani Amid Relationship Rumours with Arhaan Khan

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will be soon debuting in Bollywood. While being in this industry it is hard to avoid dating rumors. It is said that she is dating Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan. He is known to be Rasha's close friend, and the pair are frequently seen in and around the city. In a recent media interaction Raveena Tandon cleared the air about her daughter's relationship status.

Raveena said that, "Right now, focus on your career, focus on your studies, that's it". When the interviewer asked her to elaborate, she avoided the question. It is well-known that Rasha Thadani has been associated with Arhaan Khan, who is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. The two have been seen in hanging around Bandra.

Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan are set to make their Bollywood debuts in a film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The release date is expected to be announced soon. Additional information about the film, which is currently untitled, will be revealed at a later date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this news in a recent post and also mentioned Abhishek's second project titled 'Sharaabi'.