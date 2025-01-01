Ranbir Kapoor rings in 2025 with a heartfelt hug for wife Alia as fireworks light up the sky

New Delhi [India], January 1 : The Kapoor family ushered in the new year with warmth, love, and joy during their intimate New Year celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their young daughter, Raha Kapoor, were seen ringing in 2025 with a heartwarming family moment.

The touching video of Ranbir running to embrace Alia as the clock struck midnight was shared by Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories.

As the clock ticked closer to midnight on January 1, the Kapoor household was filled with anticipation. In a candid moment caught on video, Ranbir, dressed in black and smiling broadly, quickly ran towards his wife, Alia Bhatt, to share a tight hug.

The couple's joyous reaction was accompanied by the mesmerizing display of fireworks lighting up the night sky.

Alia, also clad in black, embraced Ranbir with a warm smile as they shared the magical moment.

Their daughter Raha, who was wearing an adorable red frock, looked on with delight, adding to the joy of the evening.

Neetu Kapoor, who shared the video on social media, added a personal touch with a heartfelt caption: "Happy 2025."

Also present were Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, and their daughter Samara Sahni. Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, also joined the festivities.

The family coordinated their outfits for the occasion, with Neetu Kapoor looking chic in a black maxi dress, Riddhima and her family dressed in colour-coordinated attire, and Soni Razdan donning a striking red ensemble.

Previously, Raha had captured the public's attention during the family's Christmas luncheon, where she charmed everyone by wishing 'Merry Christmas' and blowing kisses to the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, 'Alpha' is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

On the other hand, Ranbir was last seen in 'Animal' alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of 'Animal', titled 'Animal Park'. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

